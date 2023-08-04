Krish ready with his Next

Sensible and talented filmmaker Krish locked Pawan Kalyan for Hari Hara Veera Mallu and started shoot even before the pandemic. The film got delayed due to various reasons and Pawan turned busy with other films. He is more focused on OG and Ustad Bhagat Singh. The shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to resume only after 2024 elections as Pawan is focused on his political tour.

Meanwhile, Krish worked on a script and locked it. He is on a hunt for the right actor to kick-start the shoot. All the top, veteran and young actors of Telugu cinema are packed with back-to-back films. Krish is not in a mood to work with new faces. He is in plans to work with a young actor. There are strong chances that Krish may approach Sai Dharam Tej for the film. We have to wait for some more days to get a clear update about the lead actor of Krish’s film.