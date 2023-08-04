Buzz: Keerthy Suresh to romance Naga Chaitanya?

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is focused on his next film which is inspired from a real life incident. Chandoo Mondeti will direct the film and Naga Chaitanya plays the role of a fisherman. The core team is currently busy meeting various coastal villages of Srikakulam district. The latest update is that the makers are keen to lock Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.

This untitled film will have an emotional love story laced around the realistic incident. Chandoo Mondeti also added a patriotic angle for the film and it is expected to be hard hitting. A look test would be conducted on Naga Chaitanya soon to suit him exactly like a young fisherman. GA2 Pictures will produce this film which is planned on a big budget. More details to be announced soon.