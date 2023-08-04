Strongly condemning the violent attacks of the ruling YSRCP leaders on the TDP activists, former chief minister and TDP president, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday said that he will put an end to the atrocities of the ruling party leaders and enlighten the lives of the people.

As part of his ‘Yudha Bheri’ programme, Naidu on Friday visited the incomplete lift irrigation works of Nayani lake in Annamayya district. Later addressing the gathering, the TDP supremo expressed serious concern that the atrocities of the local MLA have far exceeded the limits.

”The State will remain in peace only if such persons are sent to jail. If you come with a stick we will face you with several sticks,” Naidu remarked, sending a strong warning to those who are indulging in violent activities. Asking how dare the YSRCP workers to be present at his meeting with black flags, Naidu made it clear that no power on earth can threaten him.

Making it clear that he will certainly defeat such leaders in the coming polls, the TDP supremo said that he will completely check the atrocities of such persons to bring peace in the State. ”I will see to it that Tamballapalle will get sufficient water and will visit this place again,” Naidu said.

When Naidu is moving to Angallu village after visiting the lake here, some YSRCP goondas tried to create trouble by making attempts to attack those who are present there. On learning about this, an angry Naidu sent a strong warning to the Minister, Peddireddy, and local police for their inability to act.

Some TDP activists suffered injuries in the attack and Naidu asked the local party leaders to take them to hospital to get them proper treatment. Warning Peddireddy of serious consequences if such violence continues, the former chief minister felt that with the recent developments it is quite clear that the days of the YSRCP are numbered.

”Every drop of blood of my activist is like my blood. Why are you resorting to such violence. What mistake we have committed,” Naidu questioned. Asking whether he should not visit Angallu village, Naidu said that he had already visited Pulivendula and this land is nothing for him.

Making it clear that he is also the son of Chittoor soil, the TDP supremo asked why the TDP flags were damaged. Daring the local YSRCP leaders to come before him without the police support, the former chief minister felt that the police in the area should leave their uniform and act like YSRCP activists.

Calling upon the TDP activists not to spare any such attacks, Naidu made it clear that he is ready to come to Punganur and asked Peddireddy to face him there. ”When these rowdies are attacking me, what will be the fate of the common public,” Naidu expressed surprise and said that politics is not anyone’s personal property.