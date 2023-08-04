Is Punganur your domain, Naidu asks Peddireddy

“I will never forget the destruction created by the YSRCP at Angalla and Punganur. Minister, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, and the police wing are solely responsible for the whole devastation caused here today,” said former chief minister and TDP president, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday.

Maintaining that he came here as part of his ‘Yudha Bheri’ programme to visit the ruins of the irrigation projects, Naidu asked whether Punganur is the domain of Mr Peddireddy. ”Should I not come here Peddireddy,” the TDP supremo asked.

Making it clear that if people start revolting the YSRCP leaders have to run away from here, the TDP national president said that leaders should live respectfully in a democracy. Naidu told the people that the ongoing war is only to uphold the democratic values and that he will stand by them firmly at all times and the war should be continued.

”I can understand your anger brothers and the days of this Government are numbered. The countdown has begun for this ruling dispensation,” Naidu remarked. Pointing out that the TDP candidates were not allowed to file their nominations in Punganur, the party supremo said that even in sarpanch, MPTC and ZPTC elections too the ruling party leaders resorted to various kinds of irregularities.

The recent TDP meeting at Pulivendula was a resounding success, he said that he is now roaring at Punganur. ”Brothers why not Punganur and why not 175,” Naidu stated.

He said he will take the responsibility of putting an end to this dictatorship and asked the people to move forward with confidence as the day is not too far for this Government to come to an end. ”Several activists of our party sustained injuries in the attack and let us take an oath to make them sit at home permanently,” Naidu commented.

Asking the police to properly implement the law and order in the State and not to surrender to the ruling party, the former chief minister found the district Superintendent of Police totally responsible for Friday’s incidents. ”I will initiate proper action against this SP,” Naidu said.

The TDP supremo personally met all those who sustained injuries and assured them that he will stand by them. Naidu directed the local TDP leaders to see to it that proper treatment is available to all of them.