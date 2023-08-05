Mrunal Thakur signs one more South Film

Bollywood beauty Mrunal Thakur played Sita in Sita Ramam and won accolades. She is rushed with offers and she is currently working for Nani’s Hi Nanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s film. The actress is also charging hefty remuneration for her upcoming projects. Mrunal Thakur has signed one more South Indian film and she will be seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s next film.

Top director AR Murugadoss will direct the film which is an action entertainer. The shooting formalities will start this year. Mrunal Thakur is making her debut in Tamil with this film. An official announcement is awaited.