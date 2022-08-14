NBK to resume his shoot in Turkey

Nandamuri Balakrishna is on a break and he asked the producers of his next film to resume the shoot at the earliest. The ongoing Tollywood strike delayed the shoots and all the actors are waiting for the strike to conclude. Balakrishna and some of the young actors are mounting pressure to resolve the issues at the earliest. The upcoming schedule of Balakrishna’s film was planned in Turkey. The locations are finalized and the schedule is locked. The schedule is planned to commence on August 27th in Turkey and it would take place for three weeks.

Balakrishna asked the producers not to delay or push the schedule. The entire movie unit will fly to Turkey on August 24th. The film was planned for December 2nd release but there are speculations that the film may release during Sankranthi 2023 if there is any delay. Gopichand Malineni is the director of this film that is tentatively titled Jai Balayya. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Balakrishna will be seen in a dual role in this mass entertainer.