NBK107 Filming Begins In Sircilla

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni are working together for the first time for a film based on real incidents. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady opposite Balakrishna in the film for which Mythri Movie Makers pool resources.

NBK107’s filming begins today in Sircilla. A huge action sequence is being shot with Balakrishna participating in the shoot. This heavy action episode is overseen by Ram-Lakshman masters. We can expect some breathtaking action scenes in the film and this one being filmed right now is going to offer a feast for action movie lovers.

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar is zeroed in for a powerful role, while Duniya Vijay is essaying the main antagonist. The film tipped to be a mass and action entertainer has music by S Thaman, while Rishi Punjabi handles cinematography.