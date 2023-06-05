NBK108 1st Look And More Surprises

Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates his birthday on June 10th. On the occasion, there are a few surprises in the offing for Nandamuri fans.

First of all, title and first look of the movie will be unveiled a couple of days before the birthday on June 8th. There will be a much bigger and special treat on offer on June 10th.

The makers are said to have locked a powerful title for the movie where Balakrishna will be seen in a mighty powerful character.

The makers earlier released two different posters showing two different getups of Balakrishna in the movie.

With Anil Ravipudi handling the project, fans are eager to know how he will be presented in the movie.

Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead opposite Balakrishna and Sreeleela will be seen in an important role in the movie bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner of Shine Screens.

NBK108 is scheduled for Dussehra release.