Ayyanna Pathrudu says officials are not responding to petitions

TDP senior leader and former minister Chinthakayala Ayyanna Pathrudu said that the officials were not responding to the petitions even under Right to Information Act. He told the media persons that he had sought information from the officials under the Right To Information Act but did not get a reply.

He said that the officials have allowed mining in 18,000 square yards of land in Siripuram of Visakhapatnam. The land belongs to the Christian organisation, he said. The officials have given 3,600 square yards of land to the social welfare department, he said.

The former minister said that he had asked the officials why and who were mining the gravel in the land. He said that no official had answered his question. He had then sought answers from the officials using the Right to Information Act.

Even now the officials were not responding to the petition and said that he would approach the appellate authority for reply. Even if the appellate authority also fails to answer his petition, the former minister said that he would file a suit in the high court.

Referring to the state government programme of “Jaganannaku Chepudam”, the TDP leader wondered what this programme would deliver when the RTI petition is not answered. He blamed chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for publicity stunt using the government mechanism. He alleged that there is no law and no order in the state for the past four years.

The former minister said that the state was marching backwards under the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. The ruling party leaders were grabbing the private lands and encroaching upon the government lands in Visakhapatnam. Land disputes have gone up alarmingly with people crying foul in north Andhra region, Ayyanna Pathrudu alleged.