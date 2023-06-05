Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Update

The crazy film Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the crazy combination of Power Star Pawan Kalyan and mass director Harish Shankar is all set to begin its next schedule, as announced by the makers.

Art director Anand Sai and the team is working on a big set in Hyderabad for the shoot of a new schedule of the movie to commence soon. It’s a crucial schedule with the makers filming important sequences on Pawan Kalyan and the other prominent cast in it.

Produced grandly by Mythri Movie Makers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh will see Sreeleela playing Pawan Kalyan’s love interest. The movie will star an ensemble cast and a team of popular technicians handling different departments such as music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Ayananka Bose, and editing by Chota K Prasad.