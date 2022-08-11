NBK108: Shine Screens And S Thaman

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna who is enjoying the success of Akhanda is presently doing an untitled film under the direction of Gopichand Malineni. Balakrishna has signed a new movie with director Anil Ravipudi. Today, the film’s producers and music composer have been proclaimed.

A video released by the team shows the movie will be bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner. S Thaman will be scoring the music. Bombarding soon, announced they, which specifies, the film will start rolling soon.

It will be interesting to see Balakrishna under the direction of Anil Ravipudi who is known for presenting his protagonists in most energetic and lively roles. The other cast and crew of NBK108 will be unveiled later.