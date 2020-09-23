NCB officials summon four top actresses in Drugs case

In a sensational development, the officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau issued summons for four top actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the drugs case. The investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case took an ugly turn after the ED and CBI officials traced a drug angle. The national media has been speculating the names of Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan but the actress remained silent.

The NCB now issued summons and asked them to appear before the officials. Simone Khambatta, Karishma Prakash & Shruti Modi too have been asked to attend for the investigation. This is a huge development and several drug chats of the actresses have been leaked and are surfaced online. The actresses will now have to break the silence before the officials and reveal their involvement in the drugs case. Rakul Preet Singh is busy shooting for Krish’s film and she filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the media trial after her name surfaced. Deepika never responded though there are talks that she would issue an official statement about the same.