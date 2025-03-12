New Developments in Actress Gold Smuggling Case

Actress Ranya Rao was caught at the Bengaluru airport for allegedly smuggling gold. She said she had nothing to declare when using the green channel, but officials noticed something suspicious. They said she couldn’t prove where she got the Rs 12.56 crore worth of gold. The green channel is for travelers who don’t have items they need to declare. Officials stopped Rao after she arrived from Dubai on flight EK 566 on March 3rd. Even though she said she wasn’t carrying anything that needed to be declared, a metal detector found hidden items on her. Travelers with items to declare must use the red channel.

Rao was charged with the offense. The arrest report from the DRI said Rao had hidden gold bars around her waist and legs using bandages and tissues. More gold bars and pieces were found in her shoes and pockets. An authorized expert confirmed the gold was 24-karat, weighing 14.2 kg and worth over Rs 12.56 crore. The arrest report stated the gold was taken according to the Customs Act of 1962.

After arresting her, DRI agents searched her home on Lavelle Road in Bengaluru, where her husband Jatin Hukkeri was present. They found Rs 2.67 crore in cash, jewelry worth Rs 2.06 crore, according to the arrest report. Records from Dubai Customs (dated November 13, 2024, and December 20, 2024) showed that Ranya Rao bought gold in Dubai, said she was going to Geneva, but came to India instead. She couldn’t explain where the cash and jewelry came from, making the DRI think she was involved in a bigger smuggling operation. The investigation is going on and multiple arrests are made after Ranya Rao was nabbed.