Home > Movie News

New Films fall Prey to Piracy

Published on April 11, 2025 by swathy

New Films fall Prey to Piracy

Indian filmmakers have been battling to curb piracy and it was almost impossible. The pirated version which is shot in theatres is being released on the release day of the film. But in the recent times, the HD copy of the new films are available on the day of release and this turned out to be a huge headache for the producers. Tollywood producers met recently to discuss about how to curb piracy and they have been tracing how HD prints are leaked on the day of release. For some of the films, the HD versions are available before the release. Salman Khan’s recent film Sikandar was available before the release day.

This week Jaat, Good Bad Ugly, Jack and Bazooka released on Thursday. The surprise is that the HD copies of most of the films are leaked and are being circulated on the internet. Jaat, Good Bad Ugly and Bazooka were leaked online on the release day. This has been a huge dent for the footfalls and the box-office numbers. Most of them are missing the theatre experience and are watching films at home as the HD copies are leaked. The new films have fallen prey to piracy even before the completion of the weekend.

