TN Minister Ponmudy Removed from DMK Post

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Ponmudy has sparked major controversy with highly inappropriate comments made during an event in Villupuram last Sunday. The minister’s remarks, which made derogatory comparisons involving se* workers and religious symbols, deeply hurt public sentiments.

In response to the growing outcry, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took immediate action by removing Ponmudy from his position as DMK Deputy General Secretary. DMK MP Kanimozhi, who serves as both Deputy General Secretary and the Chief Minister’s sister, publicly condemned Ponmudy’s statements. In her social media post, she emphasized that “Minister Ponmudy’s recent speech is completely unacceptable under any circumstances. Such vulgar comments are highly condemnable regardless of the context.”

The controversial video, which shows Ponmudy making inappropriate remarks about visiting se* workers with references to religious symbols “pattai” and “namam,” has spread widely across social media platforms, drawing widespread criticism across Tamil Nadu. Many have questioned his fitness for ministerial office, noting that he spoke without any consideration for his position as a senior politician and key minister.

The direct condemnation from Kanimozhi has intensified pressure within the party. What makes this situation unusual is that instead of the announcement coming from DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan as is customary, Chief Minister Stalin personally announced Ponmudy’s removal from the party post.

The question remains whether Ponmudy will also lose his ministerial position if public and political opposition continues to mount. However, DMK cadre is concerned about the party’s reputation, particularly on women’s issues, especially with the elections approaching.