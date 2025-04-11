x
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora's fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Priyanka Jawalkar In Mad Square Success Celebrations
NTR Grace MAD Square Success Celebrations
Reba Monica John In Mad Square Success Meet
No Summer Break for NTR and Ram Charan

Published on April 11, 2025 by swathy

Summer 2025 is all over and several Tollywood actors are in plans to take a break from work during this scorching summer. May will be so hot this year and most of the film shoots will be stalled. NTR is all set to join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s film from April 22nd and it would be a long schedule for the film. He would be shooting for the film in Hyderabad for the entire month of May. There would be no summer break for NTR.

Ram Charan too will be shooting for Buchi Babu’s Peddi with minor breaks. He would not take any summer break. Charan is in plans to complete Peddi shoot at the earliest. The film is slated for summer 2026 release. Mahesh Babu is off for a vacation and he will return back to the country next week. The shoot of SSM29 will resume in the last week of April and will continue till the mid of May. He would be having a relaxing summer with breaks and shoot. Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nagarjuna will be on a break during summer while Balakrishna will shoot for Akhanda 2. Most of the young actors are taking a break in this summer.

