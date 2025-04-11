KTR makes serious financial fraud allegations against CM Revanth Reddy

BRS working president KT Rama Rao made serious allegations against Telangana CM Revanth Reddy saying that Rs 10,000 Cr massive financial fraud has occurred in Kancha Gachibowli lands issue. KTR even shocked everyone adding that a BJP MP is also behind this financial scam.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy clearly knows that the 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli is forest land and even Supreme Court has said the same. Inspite, CM Revanth Reddy has decided to sell that land and attempted a massive Rs 10,000 Cr financial fraud in Kancha Gachibowli,” alleged BRS working president and Opposition MLA KT Rama Rao, speaking at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday.

“TGIIC has no ownership over 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli. Except GO 54 dated 26-6-2024 Govt has no documents proving ownership. There is not even Commission Title. But a BJP MP took a broker from a Trust Investment Advisor to Telangana CM. Govt even paid Rs 169 Cr to Trust Investment Advisor to sell the land. It has promised to get funds even bypassing FRBM limits. This is a serious financial fraud,” said KT Rama Rao, bringing financial fraud angle to already complicated Kancha Gachibowli lands issue.

“The value of land in Kancha Gachibowli is about Rs 26,900 per sq yard. That means the price of 400 acres will be Rs 5,239 Cr. But Congress Govt is assessing at Rs 75 Cr per acre and presenting it as Rs 30,000 Cr property. By artificially hiking up land price, Govt is trying to sell or get loans on the land on which it has no ownership,” further said KT Rama Rao attacking Revanth Reddy Sarkar.

Firebrand leader KT Rama Rao urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi Govt to launch an investigation into Kancha Gachibowli lands issue and rein in on Revanth Reddy Sarkar. He vowed, BRS will take up the matter with even RBI, SEBI and CBI.