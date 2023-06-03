New Trailer of Adipurush Loading

Director Om Raut’s ambitious film Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon is all set to hit the theatres on June 16th. After a huge criticism, the movie is carrying some decent buzz with the chants and bajana. Adipurush’s pre-release event will be held at Tirupati on June 6th. According to sources, the new trailer of Adipurush will be released at the pre-release event.

Prabhas’ fans are excited to see the epic action saga of Prabhas as Lord Rama. Advance booking will open after the pre-release event. Adipurush is made on the a budget of Rs 600Cr. The film will have an early release in New York on June 7th and on June 18th at the Escape From Tribeca section of the film gala. T Series and Retrophiles produced Adipurush.