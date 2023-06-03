Samantha To Play Priyanka Chopra’s Mother?

The Citadel actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed some interesting news from the series. Priyanka Chopra was the lead actress in the international Citadel series, while Samantha is the counterpart of the Indian version show. Sam revealed that she will be playing the role of Nadia Sihn’s mother, which is nothing but Priyanka Chopra’s mother.

Indian Citadel is different from the international version, but a relationship lies in between. No more details about the Indian version of Citadel are out. Sources claim that both versions of Citadel are like two different eras. Priyanka Chopra and Samantha never shot any scenes together and the Indian version of Citadel is directed by Raj and DK. Varun Dhawan and Samantha are the lead actors in the Indian version.