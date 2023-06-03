Two Star Daughters to debut as Producers

It is the time for successors to make their debut in various crafts of cinema. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s elder daughter Sushmitha has been working with Chiranjeevi for his films as Costume Designer. Her production house Gold Box Entertainment will soon produce films of Chiranjeevi. Megastar will soon work with Bimbisara fame Mallidi Vasishta this year and the film will be bankrolled by UV Creations. Sushmitha’s Gold Box Entertainment will co-produce the film and she will share half of the profits from the film. Sushmitha will also co-produce the upcoming films of Chiranjeevi.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s younger daughter Tejaswini has been working as a Stylist for his celebrity talk show Unstoppable. She also overlooked the program of her father for two seasons. Now, Tejaswi is all set to make her debut as full-time producer soon. She would be the co-producer of all the upcoming films of Nandamuri Balakrishna which will be announced soon. She would be sharing the profits from his upcoming projects. Two star daughters are now all set to turn full-time producers in Telugu cinema.