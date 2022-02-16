New Updates of Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak

The makers of Bheemla Nayak announced that the film will stick to its release date on February 25th. The shooting portions of the film are completed by today and the pending title song is completed. The theatrical trailer of Bheemla Nayak will be released on February 19th and the grand pre-release event of the film will take place on February 21st. If granted permission, the event will take place in Yousufguda’s Police Grounds in Hyderabad.

Pawan Kalyan along with the entire team of Bheemla Nayak will be present for the event. A couple of interviews featuring Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram are planned which will take place this week. The makers sealed all the deals and the film is heading for a record release. Saagar Chandra is the director and Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen are the lead actors. Thaman’s music album is a blockbuster and Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Bheemla Nayak.