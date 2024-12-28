New updates on Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film

Icon Star Allu Arjun would be a delighted man with the super success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor will be on a break and he has a film lined up with Trivikram Srinivas. Several other projects are under discussion. Allu Arjun and Trivikram’s film will roll next year. Trivikram is almost done with the script of the film. He will meet Allu Arjun very soon to narrate the final script and make changes if needed. Allu Arjun will take three months to transform himself and prepare for the role. He will take up Telugu lessons and will be trained to suit the role. The film is said to be made on a massive scale on a big-budget and it marks the pan-Indian entry of Trivikram Srinivas.

The shoot starts after summer next year. Haarika and Hassine Creations will produce the film and this untitled project is expected to release by the end of 2026. Trivikram will finalize the actors and technicians soon. Massive sets will be constructed and the film will have a huge scope for VFX work. This is the next film of Trivikram Srinivas. There are reports that the film will have a mythological touch and Trivikram has been working on the script from the past few months.