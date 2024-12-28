Did Priyanka Chopra sign Mahesh Babu’s Film?

There are wide speculations about the upcoming film of SS Rajamouli that will feature Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The filming commences next year and the pre-production work of the film is currently going on. The new speculation says that Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra has been roped in as the leading lady in this untitled forest adventure. The makers are yet to give a clarity on this. Speculations say that Priyanka Chopra has given her nod for the film after hearing the script. The final discussions are going on for now. We have to wait for an announcement to find if the news is true.

Rajamouli is said to have finalized the other cast and some of the locations from the African countries are locked. Several announcements are expected to be made next year. The shoot of the film is now planned to commence during the first half of next year. Mahesh Babu has been transforming himself for the role from a long time. MM Keeravani will score the music and PS Vinod is handling the cinematography work. KL Narayana will produce the film on Durga Arts banner. More details awaited.