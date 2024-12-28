Christmas 2024 weekend successfully Wasted

Christmas is a crucial season for films and several super hit films released during the season over the years. This year, a bunch of films are planned and announced for release but none of them released. This year’s Christmas season is successfully wasted with no notable and impressive films. With Christmas holiday falling on Wednesday, it was an opportunity for two weekends. Allari Naresh’s Bachchala Malli was the only Telugu film that released on December 20th and the film was badly rejected by the audience.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Vidudala 2, Upendra’s UI and Hollywood film Mufasa: The Lion King released on the same day. Mufasa has done well across the urban areas and in multiplexes. Rest of the films fell flat. Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes and Drinker Sai are the next notable releases this weekend. Both these films are rejected. Bollywood film Baby John too released on December 25th and the film too received poor response from the audience. Two weekends around the Christmas holiday season have been successfully wasted and the audience showed no interest in watching films in theatres because of the poor releases.