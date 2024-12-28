x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London
Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London
Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway
Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway
Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot
Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip
Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip
Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body
Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body
Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards
Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree
Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island
Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island
Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids
Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
View all stories
Home > Politics

Christmas 2024 weekend successfully Wasted

Published on December 28, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Viral Song Godari Gattu Attains Incredible Achievement
image
Christmas 2024 weekend successfully Wasted
image
Did Priyanka Chopra sign Mahesh Babu’s Film?
image
New updates on Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film
image
RRR: Behind and Beyond is a ninety minutes of inspiring documentary

Christmas 2024 weekend successfully Wasted

Christmas is a crucial season for films and several super hit films released during the season over the years. This year, a bunch of films are planned and announced for release but none of them released. This year’s Christmas season is successfully wasted with no notable and impressive films. With Christmas holiday falling on Wednesday, it was an opportunity for two weekends. Allari Naresh’s Bachchala Malli was the only Telugu film that released on December 20th and the film was badly rejected by the audience.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Vidudala 2, Upendra’s UI and Hollywood film Mufasa: The Lion King released on the same day. Mufasa has done well across the urban areas and in multiplexes. Rest of the films fell flat. Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes and Drinker Sai are the next notable releases this weekend. Both these films are rejected. Bollywood film Baby John too released on December 25th and the film too received poor response from the audience. Two weekends around the Christmas holiday season have been successfully wasted and the audience showed no interest in watching films in theatres because of the poor releases.

Next Viral Song Godari Gattu Attains Incredible Achievement Previous Did Priyanka Chopra sign Mahesh Babu’s Film?
else

TRENDING

image
Viral Song Godari Gattu Attains Incredible Achievement
image
Did Priyanka Chopra sign Mahesh Babu’s Film?
image
New updates on Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film

Latest

image
Viral Song Godari Gattu Attains Incredible Achievement
image
Christmas 2024 weekend successfully Wasted
image
Did Priyanka Chopra sign Mahesh Babu’s Film?
image
New updates on Allu Arjun and Trivikram Film
image
RRR: Behind and Beyond is a ninety minutes of inspiring documentary

Most Read

image
Christmas 2024 weekend successfully Wasted
image
YSRCP Leader Accused of Land Grabbing and Crop Destruction in Andhra Pradesh
image
Manmohan Singh: How PV turned an economist into India’s finest leader

Related Articles

Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024 Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024 Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024