Viral Song Godari Gattu Attains Incredible Achievement

Directors who understand the power of music know that a memorable soundtrack can generate excitement and intrigue, enhancing a film’s appeal. Director Anil Ravipudi seems to have put extra thought into the music for his upcoming film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam starring Venkatesh.

Bheems Ceciroleo, a name synonymous with musical hits, has delivered yet another chartbuster album. The tracks Godari Gattu and Meena have already captured the hearts of listeners, with Godari Gattu now hitting an incredible achievement of 50 million views just three weeks after its release. No other senior hero has achieved 50 million views on a song in such a short span.

This reflects the growing love for the fascinating song, sung by Ramana Gogula and Madhu Priya, with lyrics penned by Bhaskarabhatla. With its success showing no signs of slowing down, Godari Gattu is set for even more remarkable achievements.

As excitement continues to build, the film’s third single, featuring vocals by Venkatesh, is set to release on December 30th.