Mirnalini Ravi In Streets Of London
Mithila Palkar Holidaying In Norway
Chitrangda Singh Hot Photo Shoot
Priya Prakash Varrier Holiday Trip
Tiger Shroff’s Perfect Body
Pragya Jaiswal Dressed For ITA Awards
Nora Fatehi Gorgeous In Netted Saree
EggQuality In Female : Foods To Improve Egg Quality In Female
Janhvi Kapoor Spends Wonderful Time with Her Gang
Sonakshi Sinha In Lizard Island
Nayanthara Celebrates Christmas With Kids
Alia Bhatt Christmas celebrations with Family
Anupama Parameswaran Christmas Celebrations With Family
Shobhita Rana In Palm Beach Dubai
MaleFertility : Foods That Affect Male Fertility
Kavya Kalyanram Christmas Vibes 2024
Hansika Motwani Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates jackkybhagnani Birthday
Krithi Shetty Christmas Vibes 2024
Manchu Vishnu Family Celebrates Christmas 2024
Viral Song Godari Gattu Attains Incredible Achievement

Published on December 28, 2024 by swathy

Godari Gattu Song

Directors who understand the power of music know that a memorable soundtrack can generate excitement and intrigue, enhancing a film’s appeal. Director Anil Ravipudi seems to have put extra thought into the music for his upcoming film Sankranthiki Vasthunnam starring Venkatesh.

Bheems Ceciroleo, a name synonymous with musical hits, has delivered yet another chartbuster album. The tracks Godari Gattu and Meena have already captured the hearts of listeners, with Godari Gattu now hitting an incredible achievement of 50 million views just three weeks after its release. No other senior hero has achieved 50 million views on a song in such a short span.

This reflects the growing love for the fascinating song, sung by Ramana Gogula and Madhu Priya, with lyrics penned by Bhaskarabhatla. With its success showing no signs of slowing down, Godari Gattu is set for even more remarkable achievements.

As excitement continues to build, the film’s third single, featuring vocals by Venkatesh, is set to release on December 30th.

