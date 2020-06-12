Next in line is Yanamala, Devineni and Nara: Minister Vellampalli

Atchennaidu’s arrest triggered a political debate in the state. While former ministers like Yanamala and Lokesh condemned the arrest, CBN pulled out BC card and asked BCs to unite against this government. Meanwhile, minister Vellampalli Srinivas made some hot comments on this issue.

While speaking to a TV channel minister answered the question, why the YSRCP government moved some of the cases to CBI. He told, even though technically it is possible to handle the Fiber grid and other cases also through the state’s own CID and ACB, CBI’s probe will provide more transparency. He also added that this is just a beginning and next in line are the former ministers Yanamala Rama Krishnudu, Devineni Uma, Nara Lokesh, and Chandra Babu Naidu.

It seems Jagan’s government is determined to crush the top brass of TDP leadership. We will have to wait and see what kind of consequences will unfold in the near future.