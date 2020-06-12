Bunch of titles speculated for NTR’s Next

Young Tiger NTR and Kannada sensational director Prashanth Neel are all set to team up for a pan Indian project which is an action entertainer. Mythri Movie Makers are on board to bankroll this project and the official announcement is yet to be out. The project will start rolling from 2022 and Prashanth Neel is yet to start working on the script. Social media is filled with several stories and speculations about the title of this crazy project.

Radiation is the first title speculated and Missile, Nuclear are the rumored titles. As of now, nothing has been finalized but social media is filled with speculations about the film’s title. With nothing much to do, the makers are just enjoying the speculations. NTR is currently busy with RRR and he will work with Trivikram before joining Prashanth Neel’s project. Prashanth Neel is focused on KGF: Chapter 2 which will release this year.