Producers Guild proposes pay cut for actors and technicians

The important meeting of the Producers Guild took place recently and all the active producers who are a part of the Guild made their presence for the meeting. The discussion was majorly focused on how to save the producers in this coronavirus crisis. All the producers proposed a pay cut of 25% for the actors, directors and all the technicians who are associated with the Telugu films.

The Producers Guild decided to implement this for the upcoming movies which are waiting for release to the films that are under shoot and those which will start rolling this year. A couple of more meetings are planned to discuss other issues. Several producers are also keen to slash down the budgets of their upcoming movies. All the directors have been asked to work on the revised budgets.