Nikhil reveals interesting facts about SPY

Nikhil is back in business with SPY. He scored a pan-Indian hit with Karthikeya 2 and SPY is now heading for a pan-Indian release. The film is laced around the mysterious death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. There are reports that SPY is a biopic and narrates about how Netaji went missing. Nikhil who is promoting the film aggressively revealed some interesting facts about the film. Here are some interesting facts from the actor’s words:

SPY is not a biopic of Subhash Chandra Bose and it is based on some of the important events that took place in his life.

SPY has a strong message about what Subhash Chandra Bose to educate to the people of the nation.

90 percent of the content is real and extensive research took place before the shoot of the film commenced.

Several conversations took place with the historians and the history was kept alive.

I was trained specially in several crafts before starting the shoot of SPY.

I met many ex-RAW agents to understand the profession and their body language.

SPY was shot in various locations of Sri Lanka, India and Jordan.