Nikhil’s 18 Pages trailer promises a Rollercoaster ride emotions with a twist

Young Hero Nikhil’s next is 18 Pages co-starring Anupama Parameswaran is gearing up to release on 23rd December. The film is carrying good buzz with interesting posters and promotions. As the release date is getting nearer, the makers unveiled the trailer of this crazy love story.

Going by the trailer, it is a soulful lovestory with an interesting twist to it. Makers appear to have connected two different worlds with a diary. Nikhil, who is obsessed with the diary, finds Nandini (Anupama Parameswaran) to be a wonderful character. He gradually develops feelings for her.

The story then takes an unexpected turn. With the questions like How two strangers met through Diary? How do they solve all of their problems? and many more, the trailer has piqued everyone’s interest. The trailer is full of love, emotions, pain and a lot more. The chemistry between Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran looks lovely.

Pushpa director Sukumar has penned the script for 18 Pages. Produced by Bunny Vaas, under the banners of GA 2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings, the movie has music composed by Gopi Sundar.