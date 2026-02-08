Nikhil’s Swayambhu Teaser Blast Loading

Nikhil’s most ambitious period action spectacle Swayambhu, directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, is inching closer to its grand arrival. Planned for a summer release on April 10, the film is now ready to take its next big step- the makers have confirmed that the teaser blast on February 11, setting the stage for an explosive promotional kickstart.

The newly unveiled teaser poster gives a roaring hint of what’s to come. Nikhil, transformed into a fearsome warrior, charges ahead with unrestrained intensity. Sporting long hair and a moustache, he storms through smoke and chaos, armour glinting and a massive curved blade slicing through the frame. The poster exudes raw grit and sets the tone for an epic war narrative steeped in power, emotion, and grandeur.

Backed by producers Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios, with Tagore Madhu presenting, the film promises a visually rich and intense world.