Would Nimmagadda give weightage to AP Govt stand?

Yet another Constitutional crisis is looming large over the AP local body elections. State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar is faced with a bigger challenge than ever before now.On the one hand, a vast majority of political parties except YCP and CPM pleaded for holding the elections. On the other hand, the AP Government has categorically stated that the administrative machinery is not prepared to hold the polls.

The big question is whether Ramesh Kumar would give weightage to the Jaganmohan Reddy Government or not. Considering the embarrassment he was given, there would be no chance Ramesh Kumar would take kindly to the Government’s position. Yet, any decision on his part to use his autonomy and go for elections would trigger another Constitutional crisis.

It is well known how CM Jagan Reddy would react if anything would go contrary to his orders and expectations. Usually, the SEC would go by the Government’s suggestions. But, in this case, Ramesh Kumar initiated the local bodies and postponed the same due to the Coronavirus threat in March. As such and as the head of an independent Constitutional institution, Ramesh Kumar has a right to do what he feels right. Curiosity is rising in political circles to see whether Ramesh Kumar would dare to go against the Government as clarified by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney.