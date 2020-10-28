BJP MLA Raja Singh’s allegations on Sania Mirza

BJP’s firebrand MLA Raja Singh has created a sensation in political circles by levelling serious changes against tennis star Sania Mirza. He has said that Sania is involved in the shooting and killing of an ox at Damagudem in forest area surroundings in the Vikarabad district. Raja Singh says that as per the local villagers, it was Sania who has shot dead the ox but not anybody else. The incident took place in a farm house there.

The BJP MLA has also said that the local villagers were talking about the killing of a peacock by Sania in the past in their surroundings. The Telangana Government should order a detailed investigation into the killing of the ox. Already, a case was filed and investigation was on.

Raja Singh’s latest allegations caught political circles by surprise as he made open remarks despite the fact that investigation was already launched. Only on Tuesday, the local police arrested Umar, who was incharge of the farm house belonging to Sania. The case was also filed based on complaints made by the local people.