Jeevitha responds about Rajasekhar’s health

Actor Rajasekhar and his family are tested positive for coronavirus. All the family members except Rajasekhar recovered completely from coronavirus. The hospital authorities recently released an official statement that he got treated with Plasma Therapy and he is doing fine. His wife Jeevitha responded recently about his health saying that he recovered by 80% and all the infections are down.

“His health condition improved a lot from the past three days. All the infections are down now. He recovered by 80 percent now. I am in touch with the doctors currently and Rajasekhar will be moved out of ICU in the next couple of days. Some other tests will be conducted before moving him from ICU. We are very positive. Rajasekhar is talking with all of us. I and my daughters recovered completely from coronavirus” told Jeevitha.