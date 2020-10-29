Balayya gearing up for a hectic work

Nandamuri Balakrishna is on a break and decided to stay away from film shoots for some more time. The actor finally returned back to the sets today. Boyapati Srinu is directing this high voltage action entertainer. The shoot of the film will continue without breaks till December 3rd. Balakrishna is getting back to a hectic work and he is in plans to complete the shoot at the earliest. The major portion of the film will be shot in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Boyapati Srinu is in plans to release the film for summer 2021.

There are several speculations about the lead actress and the title of the film. The makers are in plans to make an official announcement about the same very soon. Balayya will thrill the audience in dual shades and a portion of the film is to be shot in Varanasi. Balakrishna essays the role of an Aghora in one of them. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer and Thaman composes the music. This untitled film is high on expectations.