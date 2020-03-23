Nithiin Donates 20 Lakhs For Coronavirus Relief

It’s wonderful to see some of our favorite celebrities using their talent, platforms, and big hearts to help others in a variety of ways proving there’s plenty we can do to help make a difference and fight novel coronavirus.

Today, hero Nithiin announced a total financial support of Rs 20 lakhs for the coronavirus relief operations in Telugu states. He announced a donation of 10 lakhs each towards Chief Minister Relief Fund in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Nithiin also appealed to his fans and others to take precautionary measures during the lockdown period.