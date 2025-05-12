No BJP worker involved in attack on Karachi Bakery: N Ramchander Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned attack on Karachi Bakery by lumpen elements. Telangana BJP senior leader and former MLC N Ramchander Rao issued a statement on behalf of party’s state unit on Monday, denouncing the attack on Karachi Bakery.

As news is doing rounds in social media that a group of persons belonging to RSS and BJP attacked Karachi Bakery, senior BJP leader Ramchandar Rao’s statement assumed significance.

“Senior Minister Seethakka made allegations that BJP workers have attacked Karachi Bakery. This is absolutely false. No BJP worker was involved in the incident and BJP leadership never supports such type of hooligansim,” said Ramchandar Rao speaking at BJP state office in Hyderabad, which is just a stone’s throw away from Karachi Bakery.

“Seethakka being a senior leader with decades of experience should have verified the facts before making such atrocious baseless allegations. BJP has never incited violence against anyone or supported attack on private businesses,” further said Ramchandar Rao.

A group of persons have reportedly attacked Karachi Bakery located at Mozamjahi Market Chourasta. They have attacked the famed bakery as it sported the name of Paksitan’s city, in the wake of tensions between India and Pakistan.