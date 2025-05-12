Upasana makes fun of Ram Charan after posing with Wax Statue

Ram Charan’s entrepreneur wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela has been to London along with the Mega family for the grand launch of the wax statue of Ram Charan in Madame Tussauds in London. The wax statue was inaugurated yesterday and it will be open to the public from May 19th. Some of the official pictures are out and Chiranjeevi, Surekha, Ram Charan and Upasana posed with the wax statue. Upasana made fun of Ram Charan by saying that the wax version makes a better husband.

“Team Rhyme or Team Ram ???And my Klin Kaara was Just tooo adorable..Priceless. Ps – Sometimes the wax version makes a better husband– just Listening & looking great in every pic!” Posted Upasana Kamineni on her Instagram page along with the click. Their daughter Klin Kaara was seen along with the family and she was seen rushing to the wax statue when everyone was busy with their work. Ram Charan and his family will return back to Hyderabad soon.