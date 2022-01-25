No cabinet expansion for now.. aspirants disappointed

The much touted cabinet rejig of YS Jagan government may not happen anytime soon. This is going to be a huge disappointment for all those aspirants who were hoping for a ministerial berth. In fact, when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formed his cabinet on June 7, 2019, he had announced that he would rejig the cabinet after two years. With the government crossing the two-year mark, there were high hopes of a cabinet reshuffle.

There were also stories about how Jagan was finalizing the list of probables, how he was giving the finishing touch and how he had postponed the whole exercise by six months. But nothing happened. Meanwhile, the ministerial aspirants were doing rounds of the temples, astrologers and crystal ball gazers.

But, it is now emerging that Jagan may not go in for a cabinet reshuffle as it could open up a Pandora’s box. With issues like the government employees’ agitation and dire financial situation, it appears unlikely that Jagan will undertake a reorganization of his cabinet. Hence those aspiring for a place in the cabinet may have to wait for some more time.

A similar drama was played out in neighboring Telangana. There were stories after stories about how KCR was planning to rejig his cabinet. There were also rumors about how he was moving to the Centre and make his son KTR the CM of Telangana. But, the things did not go as planned. No reshuffle was taken up in Telangana too.