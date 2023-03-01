No cash in GPF account, says Suryanarayana

AP Government Employees Association president, K R Suryanarayana, made a scathing attack on the state government on Wednesday. He said that there was no cash in the GPF account and alleged that the state government withdrew all the amount.

Suryanarayana, who addressed the media in Srikakulam, said that the government employees would go ahead with their action plan of protest against the state government. They have already served a notice to the state government and released their action plan starting from March 9.

The action plan starts with the wearing of black badges, lunch hour demonstration, pen down, giving representations to the district collectors in Spandana before going for strike.

Suryanarayana also asked the state government to make a law in the coming budget session of the Assembly to ensure that salaries and pension for the government employees and retired employees be paid on the first of every month.

He also criticised the government for not paying the salaries as per the schedule. He wanted the government to follow a schedule where the salaries for the employees are paid. He also sought protection for the GPF funds and felt that the state government should not divert or withdraw the GPF money.

Suryanarayana said that the GPF money is only on paper and not in the cash form as the state government was using it. He regretted that the employees were not getting the GPF loans and had to wait for months to get the loan. He wanted the government to release GPF loans to the employees as and when they apply.