Jagan turned AP into ganja capital of India, says Lokesh

The Jagan Mohan Reddy Government transformed Andhra Pradesh into ganja capital of India, remarked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday.

Interacting with youth at Irrangaripalle of Chandragiri Assembly segment, Lokesh said that Andhra Pradesh, which was the job capital of India when Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister turned into ganja capital of India after Jagan Reddy came to power. ”If you search in Google as the ganja capital of India, the response you get is Andhra Pradesh,” he observed.

Lokesh assured the youth that soon after the TDP forms the government again, the annual job calendar will be announced. ”I am promising you that immediately after the TDP forms the next government investments into the State will pour in. This is my assurance to you,” he told them with a tone of confidence.

Stating that self-employment will be given top priority, Lokesh said that industrial clusters will be set up in all the Assembly segments and SC, ST and BC youth will get special allocations. He also said that the students will be trained in such a way that they will be job-ready youth.

The boys and girls will be trained to respect women by that time they grow, and special syllabus will be introduced from KG to PG, Lokesh noted.

A girl student of B Tech, Anisha, asked what steps the TDP will initiate to bring back the companies that have left the State now. Lokesh replied that Chandrababu Naidu has a track record and he himself is a brand. No investor will come forward to set up a unit in the State after knowing the criminal history of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said, adding that all the necessary measures will be initiated to invite them back and if necessary, lands will be allocated to them.

When another student, Ramji, asked whether the youth should join politics or not, Lokesh said that change in any society will not come on its own or if the youth sit at home. ”You should join politics and raise your voice against any injustice done to any section,” Lokesh maintained.

Earlier, at Gaadanki in Chandragiri Assembly segment, the representatives of Balija community met Lokesh and narrated to him the problems that they are facing. Also, villagers of Kabalivaripalli too met Mr Lokesh on his way of his pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’ and asked to take up the drainage issue in the village as they are facing several difficulties now.

Lokesh promised both the Balija community and these villagers that the only solution to resolve their problems is that the psycho Government should go, and the cycle rule should come back to power.