Renuka Chowdary ready to contest in AP

Congress former MP and former union minister Renuka Chowdary on Wednesday said that she is ready to contest the next elections in Andhra Pradesh. However, she said that it was left to the party high command to decide where she should contest.

Interacting with the media persons in Vijayawada, Renuka Chowdary took strong objections to the style of functioning of government in the state. She said that the ruling YSR Congress had divided the people on caste lines for its benefits.

She criticised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for not responding to the agitation of the Amaravati farmers. She said that the farmers who have given their lands for the capital were on a warpath to protect their rights.

She backed the Amaravati farmers and felt that the successive government should honour the decisions of the previous government on the capital. She said that the previous government had taken the lands from the farmers on an agreement and regretted that the successive government had ignored the agreement.

Renuka Chowdary, who was here attending a private party, said that people of Andhra Pradesh were inviting her to contest the next elections here. She said that she had every right to visit any place in the state and dared the state government from stopping her.

She also criticised Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for taking Telangana backward in the last eight years of his rule. She discounted the KCR’s claims on BRS victory in the next elections and wondered how would the people of Telangana vote for him when he removed Telangana from his party.

The Congress leader said that the two Telugu states needed handholding and it was possible only under the leadership of the Congress. He called upon the people to support the Congress in the two states in the next elections for development.