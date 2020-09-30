No clean chit for Bollywood actresses in drugs case

Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan received the summons in the drugs case. They attended before the officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently. Going with the latest news, all these actresses got a clean chit in the drugs case from the NCB officials speculated the national media. All the four actresses admitted that they never consumed drugs in their life. The Narcotics Control Bureau officials today refuted the claims about giving clean chit for Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

The officials are tracking the call and WhatsApp records of these actresses. Several drug peddlers and drug dealers are arrested and the call records of them are analyzed to trace the celebrities who are habitual to drugs. The mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are seized during the investigation. The NCB officials are expected to arrest some more key persons in the case in the coming days. There are speculations that these actresses may be called for the investigation once again.