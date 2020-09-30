Tollywood rushing towards Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood proved his mettle as an actor and emerged as a star across the country. He has done impressive movies in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. The actor during the coronavirus pandemic time helped lakhs of migrant workers and thousands of youngsters who are in need. He spent lakhs of money and emerged as a real hero. The actor was appreciated by the people, politicians and actors for his golden heart. He returned back to work recently and is currently shooting for Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Alludu Adhurs in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

He is residing in Ramoji Film City and the actor is rushed with several offers. Going with the news, six directors met Sonu Sood in the last couple of days and narrated scripts. Several producers are keen to rope in Sonu Sood in their upcoming films considering the positivity and popularity of the actor. Several filmmakers are keen to cash his craze. Sonu Sood is also a fine actor and he has his diary full for the rest of this year.