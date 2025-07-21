No Cut in Remunerations for Flop Stars

Several Tollywood actors are struggling to deliver successful films and it has been years since they have delivered a decent hit. Still, these actors are busy with several projects and they are not ready to take a cut in their remuneration. They are demanding hefty remuneration which is a stress for the producers. Some of the filmmakers are left puzzled about the hefty remunerations but they are unable to compromise on the quality. Here are some Tollywood actors who are in struggling mode but they are strict on their pay:

Ravi Teja: Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has been demanding Rs 20 crores remuneration and all the producers of his recent films lost money. Still, Ravi Teja has been demanding the same. His theatrical and non-theatrical market has seen a decline.

Sharwanand: It has been years since Sharwanand delivered a successful film. He has three films lined up and all these three films are surrounded by financial hurdles. Still, Sharwanand is demanding Rs 10 crores pay.

Gopichand: Manly Star Gopichand too hasn’t delivered a successful film. He is demanding Rs 10 crores per film. He is on a break and he is lining up two new projects.

Varun Tej: Mega Prince Varun Tej is criticized badly for his poor script selection. Varun Tej is demanding Rs 9-10 crores and he is shooting for Korean Kanakaraju. The actor too is not ready to compromise on his pay.

Nithiin: Nithiin delivered over eight flops in the recent years. He has new films in the race. Nithiin is demanding Rs 8-9 crores. Though he has agreed to work on profit sharing for a film, close sources say Nithiin is demanding his regular remuneration for other projects.