Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

No Fun, No Emotion, Only Physical Task: BB Telugu 9 Last Week Dull and Boring

Published on December 17, 2025 by nymisha

No Fun, No Emotion, Only Physical Task: BB Telugu 9 Last Week Dull and Boring

The final week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 was expected to be the most engaging phase of the season, packed with heightened emotions, nostalgic moments, and celebratory content before the grand finale. Instead, the show appears to have slowed down considerably, leaving a section of the audience disappointed. After an intense and dramatic previous week that clearly defined the finalists, the momentum seems to have dropped at a crucial point.

Physical Tasks in the Final Week? Kidding?

One of the biggest concerns among viewers is the excessive focus on physical tasks during the last week of the season. While such tasks have their place earlier in the competition, repeating them at this stage feels unnecessary and exhausting. By the final week, contestants are already physically drained, and audiences are more interested in emotional closure, reflection, and personality-driven moments rather than endurance-based challenges.

Physical games dominating entire episodes have reduced variety and limited scope for storytelling. For a reality show built as much on human emotions as on competition, this approach feels misplaced during the concluding days.

Missing Emotional Connect

Traditionally, the final week of Bigg Boss is known for emotional highs, heartfelt conversations, and moments of self-reflection from contestants who have spent months inside the house. This season, however, has struggled to deliver that emotional depth. Apart from repeated attempts to extract emotional footage from Tanuja, there has been little genuine sentiment on display and Tanuja’s crying has become a burden to watch.

Viewers expect family-oriented emotions, gratitude, closure of conflicts, and meaningful conversations among finalists. Instead, the focus has remained largely task-driven, making the episodes feel mechanical rather than heartfelt.

Fun Factor Takes a Back Seat

Another major drawback is the lack of fun and light-hearted content. Bigg Boss has traditionally balanced drama with entertainment, especially catering to family audiences who enjoy humor, bonding, and playful interactions. With contestants like Emanuel and Sanjana known for their comic timing and spontaneous entertainment, the absence of creative fun tasks is striking.

Physical tasks in last week to highlight certain contestants?

The decision to rely heavily on physical challenges has sidelined opportunities for humor-based games, skits, or interactive segments that could have kept viewers engaged. This has led to speculation among fans about whether the format shift is intentional, possibly to highlight certain contestants more than others.

Audience Fatigue Becomes Evident

Continuous footage of similar physical tasks has resulted in viewer fatigue. When episodes begin to feel repetitive and predictable, audience interest naturally declines. Social media discussions reflect growing boredom, with many questioning the creative direction of the final week.

The last week of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 had the potential to be memorable and emotionally rich, but the overemphasis on physical tasks has diluted its impact. With the finale approaching, viewers hope the makers will recalibrate and bring back the essence of the show: emotion, fun, and meaningful human stories. Without that balance, the final stretch risks being remembered as the dullest phase of an otherwise eventful season.

