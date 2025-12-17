Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Day 100: Tasks, Tensions and Milestones

The 100th day episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 marked a significant milestone in the season, blending competitive tasks, emotional moments, and renewed rivalries. With the finale approaching, every move inside the house now carries added weight, and Day 100 reflected that intensity clearly.

A Revisited Task Sparks Debate

The episode opened with a task that is familiar to housemates. Several weeks ago, this task was cancelled due to confusion among the housemates. Bigg Boss decided to reintroduce the same task, reminding contestants that this time there would be no room for misunderstanding. Sanjana, who had been the only one to grasp the rules earlier, expected the task to be handled smoothly.

Pavan, who had already won a task the previous day, was initially expected to act as the sanchalak. However, he insisted on playing as a contestant, as winning the task would grant him a special video message from his friends. Despite resistance from others, he stood firm. Eventually, the task was played between Immanuel and Sanjana against Kalyan and Tanuja. After a closely contested round, Kalyan and Tanuja emerged victorious. However, pavan was later declared the Player of the Day and received a video message, bringing a moment of relief and emotion.

Physical Endurance Takes Center Stage

The next challenge, titled Pick the Bone, tested the physical endurance of the housemates. Contestants had to navigate a series of physically demanding obstacles to retrieve the bone. The task proved intense, with a few housemates sustaining minor injuries in the process. Pavan displayed remarkable stamina and determination, eventually winning the task and earning appreciation from both housemates and viewers.

Familiar Games, Familiar Tensions

Bigg Boss then introduced a familiar tower-building task involving Immanuel, Tanuja, and Sanjana. Precision and patience were key, and Tanuja managed to outperform the others, securing a win. This was followed by another well-known challenge, throwing sandals onto a sticky board. The light-hearted task provided comic relief, with housemates cheering each other on. Once again, Pavan emerged victorious, reinforcing his strong performance streak.

Player of the Day and a Personal Reward

Despite Pavan winning multiple tasks, the house collectively named Tanuja as the Player of the Day. This decision surprised some viewers, but Bigg Boss rewarded Tanuja with a special photograph related to her sister’s upcoming marriage, making the moment deeply personal and emotional for her.

A Day of Reflection and Momentum

Day 100 served as a reminder of how far the contestants have come and how close they are to the finale. With repeated tasks testing skill and resilience, and emotional rewards strengthening personal motivations, the competition is now as much mental as it is physical.

As the house moves beyond the 100-day mark, every win, loss, and decision is shaping the final outcome, keeping audiences firmly invested in the journey ahead.