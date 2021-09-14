No major breakthrough in ED Investigation against Tollywood

The names of several Tollywood celebrities got surfaced in the drugs case in the year 2017. The Telangana government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and investigated the issue for months. The samples of blood, hair and nails are collected from all the celebrities who are investigated. Soon, the SIT announced that there is no evidence found in this case. After four years, the Enforcement Directorate served notices for 12 Tollywood celebrities and the investigation is on. The ED officials kept track of the transactions of these celebrities and they are asked to submit their detailed bank statements.

As per the update, the ED officials could not find any strong evidences and they could not trace any transactions of the celebrities with the drug dealer Calvin. Though he alleged that he supplied drugs for these Tollywood stars, there are no transactions reported. The ED officials are investigating in the angle of how the transactions are done if drugs are purchased. Till date, Puri Jagannadh, Ravi Teja, Rana Daggubati, Charmee, Rakul Preet Singh and Navdeep are investigated. We have to wait to see if the investigation takes a new turn soon. For now, there are no major developments in the case.