Bellamkonda Jr turns Swathi Muthyam

Bellamkonda Sreenivas cemented his position in Telugu cinema and he is testing his luck in Bollywood with the remake of Chatrapathi. His brother Bellamkonda Ganesh transformed himself and he is making his debut in Tollywood. His debut film is titled Swathi Muthyam and the first look poster is released on his birthday. Ganesh looked simple in casuals in the released poster. Lakshman K Krishna is making his debut as director and the shoot of Swathi Muthyam is currently in the final stages.

Varsha Bollamma is the leading lady and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Swathi Muthyam will hit the screens this year and Mahathi Swara Sagar is the music director.