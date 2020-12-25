No more ‘Jagananna Vidya Deewena’ for PG students

The financial situation of Andhra Pradesh is deteriorating day by day. The Jagan Reddy Government is exploring every way to mobilise additional resources. At the same time, it is cutting down on expenditure and obligations. Now, the Government has cancelled the benefits under ‘Jagananna Vidya Deewena’ for the PG students from the 2020-`21 academic year itself.

The latest guideline is applicable to all those post graduate students studying in the private aided and unaided degree colleges in the State. As a result of this order, over 160 colleges were getting badly affected. On the other hand, the respective students and their associations have been demanding and agitating for the continuation of the Vidya Deewena benefits.

The Government has also cancelled the Jagananna Vasathi Deewena benefits for these students. Orders have been issued to the Chief Executive Officer of the AP Centre for Financial Systems and Services (APCFSS) to take necessary steps to implement the guidelines with immediate effect.

The TDP has reacted sharply and slammed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for making countless promises at the time of elections but now going on cancelling one benefit after another ultimately leaving nothing for the students. Senior MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said mockingly that Jagan Reddy has given yet another Christmas gift to the young aspirants.